Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,200. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

