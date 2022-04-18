Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $32,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.42. 6,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.00 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

