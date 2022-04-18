Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 187,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.94. 4,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.51 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

