Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36.89 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 421,886 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,135. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,794,189. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.