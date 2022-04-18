Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.83. 26,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,442. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.