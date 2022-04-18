Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE remained flat at $$58.25 during trading hours on Monday. 19,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,444. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.