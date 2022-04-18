Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,568. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VRSN stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.51. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.