Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of NiSource worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after buying an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $53,597,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NiSource by 9,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after buying an additional 1,891,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. 107,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,057. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

