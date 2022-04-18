Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,443 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $171.22. 22,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.86. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.47 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

