Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.37. 7,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

