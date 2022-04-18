Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 69,234 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,234 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.95.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.21 on Monday, hitting $283.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,460. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

