TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.21%.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
