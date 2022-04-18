Tranche Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,341.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $50,341.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00106104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

