TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,840 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $93.60. 3,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

