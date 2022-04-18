Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $184.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,773,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.