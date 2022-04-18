TRAXIA Market Cap Hits $51,986.20 (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $51,986.20 and $8.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.80 or 0.07491782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.89 or 0.99989860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041595 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

