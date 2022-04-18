Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Down 19.6%

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 19.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 483,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 235,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

