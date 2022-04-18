Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 4,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.