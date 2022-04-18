Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 4,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Tricida alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.