TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 464,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $373.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.02. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 120.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.