Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Down 7%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 1,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 540,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

