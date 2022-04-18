Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.98 on Monday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Tuya by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

