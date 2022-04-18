Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NYSE TWTR opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.