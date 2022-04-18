Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.