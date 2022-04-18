UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,423.0 days.

Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. UBE has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

