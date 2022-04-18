Ubex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $184,739.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $930,223.55 and $184,739.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

