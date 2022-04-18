Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.64.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ULTA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.84. 409,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.70. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
