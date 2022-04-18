Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.64.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.84. 409,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.70. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

