Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.0473

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 298% against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00273208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005178 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.70 or 0.01862427 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

