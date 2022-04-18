US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

