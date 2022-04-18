USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.11

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -538.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $13,616,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

