UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 1,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 370,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 83,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

