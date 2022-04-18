Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,518,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 1,092,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,122,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

