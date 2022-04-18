Vanilla Network Trading Down 0.4% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00008950 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $630.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.18 or 0.07375016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,687.83 or 0.99818944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041683 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

