Vanilla Network Trading Down 0.4% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00008950 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $630.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001864 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044650 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.18 or 0.07375016 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,687.83 or 0.99818944 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041683 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
