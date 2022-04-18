Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.05% of Vectrus worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vectrus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.88. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,119. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

