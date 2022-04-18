Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.47. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 604 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

