Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.47. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 604 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.
About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
