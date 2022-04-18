Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.33.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.60. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

