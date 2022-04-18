Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,895. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.29 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

