Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

