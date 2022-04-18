Vidulum Trading Down 13.8% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,857.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00083855 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

