Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $197.22

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.22 and last traded at $198.66, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.02. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

