VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.56

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 843503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 169,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

