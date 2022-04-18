VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.56

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 843503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800 in the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 169,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
