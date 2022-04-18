Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

LON VOD opened at GBX 132.14 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £37.47 billion and a PE ratio of -264.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.15.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

