Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $74,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 593,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,092. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.