W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.13. 78,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,240. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

