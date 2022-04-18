WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.63. WalkMe shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 75 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
