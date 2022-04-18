WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.63. WalkMe shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

