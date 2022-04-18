Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $140.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.50.
WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
