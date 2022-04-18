Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $140.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.50.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.41. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.