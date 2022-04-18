Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Weidai stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

