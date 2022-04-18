Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $57.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,933,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,682,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

