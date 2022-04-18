Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.96. 15,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,313. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.