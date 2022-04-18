Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

