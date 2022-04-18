World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $198.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Acceptance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.