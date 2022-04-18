World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $198.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Acceptance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About World Acceptance (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.