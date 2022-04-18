Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

